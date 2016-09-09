Property snoop: What $500,000 buys across Canada this week

1. An isolated gem in a Quebec forest

Address: 88 Ch. du Lac-Nick

Where: Bolton-Est, Quebec,

Price: $499,000

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 baths

This compact 1,377-square-foot modern cabin is perfect for those who want to roll up on Friday (it’s just 75 minutes from Montreal) and leave on Sunday without having to devote the entire weekend to home repair — or for those who want to permanently escape. Its glass-walled contemporary interior (featuring a red lacquer kitchen and hardwood floors) is nicely counterbalanced by the almost four acres of nature that surround it.

2. Live-work loft in Calgary

Address: 92 Mission Rd. SW

Where: Calgary, AB

Price: $498,750

Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 baths

This is a brand-new loft space, so it lacks some of the industrial character of a true warehouse conversion. The plus side is you get a brand new 1,009-square-foot space that’s well thought out: loads of storage, 14’ ceilings and underground parking. Just a stone’s throw to downtown, you can walk to work, meander the pathways along the Elbow River or stop in at the excellent restaurants on nearby 4th Street.

3. Smart financial play in Ottawa

Address: 40 Champagne Ave.

Where: Ottawa, ON

Price: $479,000

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 baths

This duplex in Ottawa’s upticking Little Italy neighbourhood works out like a dream on paper — new roof and furnace plus updated electrical and windows. You could live in one unit and rent out the other for $1,250, or rent both for $2,500 and a cap rate in the 4.5% zone.

