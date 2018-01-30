Home Decor

Our 9 Favourite Pieces From Ikea’s Exuberantly Colourful New Line

Ikea’s newest products hit stores on Feb. 1. Here’s a sneak peek.

by
Ikea new line February 2018

Ikea’s new line is full of fun patterns and colours.

Ikea’s got a new collection of products hitting stores this February — and it’s all about colour. The line, which is all about colour blocking, the use of simple shapes and experimentation with materials, features modern pendant lights, sleek side tables in bright pops of red and an adorable new children’s textile collection that’s full of brightly patterned linens and towels (with hoods!) Here are nine things we can’t wait to get our hands on.

Bathroom accessories
9
view slideshow
Photos

Watch: How to transform your bookshelf into a Pinterest-inspired masterpiece — for under $150
Resources