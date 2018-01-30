Our 9 Favourite Pieces From Ikea’s Exuberantly Colourful New Line

Ikea’s got a new collection of products hitting stores this February — and it’s all about colour. The line, which is all about colour blocking, the use of simple shapes and experimentation with materials, features modern pendant lights, sleek side tables in bright pops of red and an adorable new children’s textile collection that’s full of brightly patterned linens and towels (with hoods!) Here are nine things we can’t wait to get our hands on.

1. Bathroom accessories Shower curtain, $10, bath towel, $8, hand towel, $3, Ikea. 2. Johanne cushion cover $15, Ikea. 3. Vaxjo pendant lights $40/each. 4. Torrild rug $50. 5. Stolpa & Panorera clocks From $13/each, Ikea. 6. Krux wall and table lamp $40, Ikea. 7. Klammig duvet and pillowcase for cot $12, Ikea. 8. Klammig kid’s towel with hood $12, Ikea. 9. Burvik side table $40, Ikea.

