1. Beautiful B.C. house overlooking the water
Address: 8721 West Coast Road
Where: Sooke, B.C.
Price: $445,000
Specs: 1 bed, 1 bath
Just an hour from downtown Victoria and minutes from foodie pilgrim hotspot Sooke Harbour House, this tiny home offers front-row seats to the Strait of Juan de Fuca. Kitted out in Brazilian hardwood floors and granite fireplace, this home embodies laid-back west coast living in one co-operative share package.
2. Reno-ready motel-and-cabin income property with brick main manor
Address: 8 Rideau Ferry Road
Where: Lombardy, Ont.
Price: $439,900
Specs: 4+ beds, 3 bath
Not every home needs 20 parking stalls, but when that house is in Lombardy, formerly a way station on the path to Otter Creek, hotels and taverns (and hence wagon/parking accommodation) are just in your DNA. This circa-1900 brick manor recalls the area’s former roots as a prosperous mill town: high ceilings and stately hardwood floors have seen their fair share of balls and parlour visits. Fronting Lower Rideau Lake, this large lot with pool also features a store, six cabins and eight motel rooms all ripe for a reno for those travellers passing through.
3. Stunning New Brunswick home with floor-to-ceiling bookcases and cathedral ceilings
Address: 135 Powell Road
Where: Jardineville, N.B.
Price: $445,000
Specs: 3 bed, 2 bath
Sunday school reinvented: two waterfront acres perfectly preserve Canada’s history with a reimagined church house. Find a post-and-beam cathedral ceiling, bookcases made with the original church pews and stained glass windows all promising to deliver peace and serenity. A windowed gazebo lends unfettered views of the water.
