Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
We’ve got the ultimate self-care gift guide for this hectic time of year. It’s likely you and your loved ones spend a lot of time making sure your friends and family are feeling happy, joyous and pampered. But don’t forget about taking time for yourself! Here are our top picks for self-care items to help you, your favourite gal pals, your busy mom, your hostess aunt or you new-mom sister delve into much-needed me-time.