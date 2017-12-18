Advertisement
Holiday

16 Last-Minute Foodie Stocking Stuffers — All Under $20!

Fun, useful and affordable gifts to fill your stockings with this year.

by

Buying for your favourite food lover doesn’t have to mean splashing-out on fancy mixers or coffee machines — you can add plenty of joy to everyday eating and drinking with thoughtful picks that come at a more modest price point. That’s where these fun, tasty — and affordable — stocking stuffers shine.

From speeding up food prep, brewing the perfect cup of coffee, or delivering table-top eye candy these treats range from practical (blingy measuring spoons) to the luxurious (think French finishing salt) and are the perfect last-minute stocking stuffers for every kind of foodie on your list.

1 of 16

Previous
Next

For the loose-leaf lover

Put a smile on the face of tea lovers as they brew their morning cup, with this adorable sloth tea infuser. Slow Brew Sloth Tea Infuser, $10, Bed Bath & Beyond.

Previous
Next
  • Click here for more from our 2017 gift guide
Resources