12 Holiday Menus For Easy Entertaining

From a traditional beef roast to a glazed ham, French tourtiére and a golden turkey, these menus are impressive but easy to execute.

Even if the menu doesn’t change a lot from year to year (who wants to give up turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and stuffing?) there are plenty of ways to dress up the classics so they pack a little more flavour and visual punch. From traditional tourtiére, to herbed turkeys, cranberry stuffing and more, here are twelve menus to inspire this year’s holiday feast:

Photo, Roberto Caruso.

A Christmas Eve feast

Appetizer
Lobster chowder

Main
Holiday tourtière

Sides
Beet relish
Pickled mustard seeds
Pear and watercress salad

Dessert
Sticky toffee pudding topped with gingerbread caramel sauce and vanilla custard sauce

Drinks
Moonshine sour

Next

Watch: How to carve a turkey

 
