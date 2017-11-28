15 Chic Fashion Accessories Under $100

In partnership with Amazon Canada

The holiday season is the perfect time to treat a loved one to a little something something they normally wouldn’t buy for themselves. In the spirit of giving, we’ve rounded up 15 chic fashion accessory gifts from sparkly earrings to take anywhere bags any fashionista would swoon over.

Marc Jacobs Icon Enamel Cuff Bracelet in Cream $81, amazon.ca