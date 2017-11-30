Cosiest Home Decor Gifts

In partnership with Amazon Canada

Sometimes adding just a few elements of cosy home decor can transform your living space. The Danes have the perfect word for to describe that feeling of a happy home: “hygee” (pronounced “hooga”) roughly translates to cosiness, contentment, well-being. It’s easier than you may think to create that feeling in your home. It just takes some carefully-curated home decor elements, like plush pillows, comfy throws and glittering candle holders. Here are our picks for cosy home products to help spread some hygge this holiday season.