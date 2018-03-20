If you’re like us, you’ve spent more than a couple Sunday mornings watching the Food Network, dreaming of one day whipping up a zucchini and goat cheese tart like entertaining goddess Ina Garten (whilst taking another bite of leftover frozen pizza). If you love food but find cooking to be intimidating, it’s time to sign up for a cooking class to perfect your home culinary skills. Whether you’re looking to learn how to make pasta from scratch, master the staples of French cuisine or indulge in the basics of baking, these are some of our favourite cooking classes across Canada, so grab your apron and get cooking. Gourmet has never looked so chic!

Best Cooking Classes in Vancouver

Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts

Find it: 1505 W 2nd Ave. #101, picachef.com

The low-down: This top-notch culinary institute has both professional courses (if you home bakers want to become a pastry chefs) or more casual cooking classes on Saturdays for those of us who want to simply sharpen our preexisting—although somewhat limited—skills. Either way, there’s a reason this spot has been voted the best culinary school in Vancouver.

Cost: $140 per person

Types of classes: Choose between cooking techniques classes, like perfecting your knife skills and learning to make homemade sushi, or their specialized “Cook! and the City” classes which highlights one dish from one region

Dirty Apron

Find it: 540 Beatty St., dirtyapron.com

The low-down: As the self-proclaimed culinary playground, this cooking school, catering company and delicatessen teaches over 10,000 students per year (nbd). As the name would suggest, you’re def going to get your apron dirty as you become a master in the kitchen.

Cost: $170 per person

Types of classes: Four-hour hands-on classes, like The Best Brunch on weekday mornings where you whip up scones, eggs benny and french toast (yaaas!) or the Ocean Potion for a selection of local mussels, maple-seared scallops and pan-roasted halibut. They also have demo and dine classes which allow you to watch and learn from the professional chefs whipping up a meal without you getting your hands dirty.

Cook Culture

Find it: 377 Howe St., 1548 W Broadway, 1230 Lonsdale Ave., cookculture.com

The low-down: With three locations dotted around the city, this culinary destination is a staple for kitchen supplies and cooking classes. This spot is perfect if you’re looking to expand your cache of kitchen gadgets (waffle maker, anyone?), invest in some high-quality pots and pans or learn how to make pasta from scratch.

Cost: $95 per person

Types of classes: Both hands-on and demonstration-style cooking classes with an eclectic mix of eats, like dabbling in international flavours with Curries Around The World, perfecting your skills with Pasta Fundamentals and learning to eat healthier with Foods that Fight Cancer

Rooted Nutrition

Find it: 2245 W Broadway, rootednutrition.ca

The low-down: When you’re stuck in a food rut, it can be hard to pull yourself out, especially when you’ve had “eat healthier” as your New Year’s resolution for like three years in a row. These cooking classes focus on proper nutrition and feel-good foods to help get you inspired to improve your diet because after all, you are what you eat.

Cost: $75 per person

Types of classes: Healthy, nutritious cooking classes meant for busy babes wanting to revamp their diet. We’re currently living for the Un-Dairy Your Kitchen (perf for lactose-intolerant or vegan eaters), the detoxifying Spring Cleansing class and their Anti-Inflammatory Eating series.

Nourish Café and Cooking School

Find it: 3742 W 10th Ave., nourishvancouver.ca

The low-down: This sustainable cooking school and café is all about organic, high-quality food that is not only good for the environment but good for you, too. If you’ve still got room after your class, grab a bite to eat at the café for scrumptious eats like their breakfast buckwheat crepes or nourish masala salad.

Cost: $95 to $110 per person

Types of classes: It’s all about global flavours from around the world at these cooking classes, no passport required. Take a culinary trip to the rolling hills of Italy for authentic Neapolitan-style pizza, travel to Japan for some chicken miso ramen and head over to the French countryside for a delectable mushroom and caramelized onion tart.

Best Cooking Classes in Calgary

The Cookbook Co. Cooks

Find it: 722 11 Ave. SW, cookbookcooks.com

The low-down: This cozy, colourful cooking school is also home to a culinary shop stocked with gourmet ingredients that you won’t be able to find in your average grocery store. If you’ve got a case of wanderlust, book one of their culinary escapes to Tuscany or the French countryside and learn the local cuisine from, well, the locals.

Cost: $90 to $135 per person

Types of classes: Bookmark their couples cooking classes for your next date night and round up your closest girlfriends for a cocktails and apps-themed menu, then expand your culinary expertise with specialty workshops like macarons, pastries or fermentation (think, kombucha, kimchi and sauerkraut)

Cuisine et Château

Find it: 227 10 St. NW #103, cuisineetchateau.com

The low-down: You’ve got two options when it comes to learning how to cook with this culinary company. You can either perfect your skills in their gorgeous kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and ample counter space or you can stay in an opulent château and learn the ins-and-outs of French fare in the actual country itself (sign us up, please).

Cost: $75 to $125 per class

Types of classes: Get your apron dirty with their hands-on classes, like gluten-free baking, cheese making and tapas, or sit back and watch a professional chef whip up a gourmet meal. They also have a wine series where you can sample some delicious international wines and nosh on perfect food pairings.

Roni’s Kitchen

Find it: 1502 27 Ave. SW, roniskitchen.com

The low-down: If you’re looking to give veganism a try but don’t know where to start, this vegan cooking studio slash catering company is an awesome place to start. Everything is made from scratch using local ingredients and globally-inspired flavours. Eating plant-based has never been so delish.

Cost: $66 per person

Types of classes: Calling all vegan babes! These cooking classes are 100% vegan, so you can make your own nut-based cheese and milk or learn how to prepare classic Thai dishes (think: pad thai, green papaya salad and creamy curry) without animal products.

Culinary Campus

Find it: 230 8 Ave. SW #226, culinarycampus.ca

The low-down: With a sprawling food market stocked with scrumptious eats and professional kitchens staffed with experienced chefs, you’ll quickly understand why this culinary school is a go-to for young chefs looking to gain new skills or perfect their craft.

Cost: $60 to $20 per person

Types of classes: Same-day and multi-day courses ($500 per person), like the introduction to cooking and baking, a seafood-focused class that uses ingredients and flavours inspired by the East Coast or the chocolatier class where you learn how to temper, mold and dip this luxurious sweet treat

Best Cooking Classes in Edmonton

Get Cooking

Find it: 11050 104 Ave. NW, getcookingedmonton.com

The low-down: This upbeat culinary school teaches its chefs to “think local, cook global,” meaning the best food is made with fresh, local ingredients used to cook international dishes. Not only will the instructors teach you confidence in the kitchen, they will also show you the best markets and vendors to hit up for the freshest produce in the city.

Cost: $75 to $139 per person

Types of classes: You’ll rarely see any repeats when it comes to their diverse roster of classes. From Mother’s Day brunch to sweet and savoury crêpes and farm-to-table cooking, you’re bound to find a class (or five) that tickles your culinary taste buds.

Kitchen by Brad Smoliak

Find it: 10130 105 St. NW, kitchenbybrad.ca

The low-down: At this modern kitchen studio in downtown Edmonton, chef Brad Smoliak and his culinary team believe that food is meant to be shared. So, round up your crew of 10 or more for family-style eating, boozy bevs and culinary tips that’ll elevate you from newbie cook to gourmet in no time.

Cost: $50 to $145 per person

Types of classes: Choose between a demonstration-style class where you watch the chefs prepare five dishes as he shares cooking tips and tricks, a customized cooking class depending on your personal culinary interests or an express class which runs over lunch hour and includes a three-course meal, wine tasting and original recipes

Best Cooking Classes in Saskatoon

Simon’s Fine Foods

Find it: 2605 Broadway Ave., simonsfinefoods.com

The low-down: We get it, cooking can be hella stressful, especially if you don’t know the difference between a spatula and a sieve. Or, on the flip-side, it can get a bit… stale if you’ve been cooking for years and are convinced you’re related to Martha Stewart. These cooking classes cater to both types of cooks.

Cost: $65 to $100 per person

Types of classes: Everything you could ever want to master in the kitchen, you can learn through Simon’s Fine Foods. Covering regions around the world (we’re talking Italian, Mexican, Thai, French and more) and cooking classes for couples, this varied mix of classes will have you grabbing your apron time and time again. There’s even a Harry Potter cooking class (yes, you heard us right) which includes butter beer, toad-in-the-hole and other classic British dishes.

The Local Kitchen

Find it: 115-123 Ave. B S, thelocalkitchenyxe.com

The low-down: This rustic-chic cooking studio is a gorgeous backdrop for both newcomers and culinary connoisseurs to experiment in the kitchen. With ample counter space, wooden communal tables and Instagram-worthy artwork, the contemporary space is almost as eye-catching as your drool-worthy dishes.

Cost: $65 to $135+ per person

Types of classes: From destination dining in Italy, France, Greece and Morocco to special skills classes (who doesn’t want to master the art of the pierogi?) and seasonally-inspired snacks, you’ll be able to sharpen your skills while also noshing on scrumptious food and getting recipe inspo for at-home dining (#score)

Best Cooking Classes in Winnipeg

The Food Studio

Find it: 3200 Roblin Blvd., foodstudio.net

The low-down: When it first opened, this laidback cooking school only offered cooking camps for children but it has since expanded to culinary classes for all ages. Sign up for just one class if you want to master a specific skill or choose a few classes to give yourself a culinary makeover.

Cost: $75 to $100 per person

Types of classes: From their Dining Around The World Series (Germany! Japan! Thailand!) to learning how to master culinary basics like artisanal bread, cake decorating and pasta from scratch, you’ve got tons of classes to choose from which are perf for date night or your next girl’s night.

De Luca’s

Find it: 950 Portage Ave., deluca.ca

The low-down: This authentic Italian grocery store meets restaurant meets culinary studio is a lively spot that will have you saying bellissima as you whip up a delicious feast fresh from the Tuscan countryside.

Cost: $65 per person

Types of classes: This demonstration-style cooking class with chef Mike Brown includes a four-course meal, wine tasting, printed recipes for you to try at home and a private shopping venture in the De Luca’s grocery store for gourmet ingredients.

Best Cooking Classes in Toronto

The Chef Upstairs

Find it: 516 Mt. Pleasant Rd., thechefupstairs.com

The low-down: With a cozy space and small class size (up to 16 people), the cooking classes at this buzzed-about culinary biz is perfect for those who learn better in a more personalized, intimate atmosphere.

Cost: $99 per person

Types of classes: It’s all about destination dining at The Chef Upstairs, where you can whip up Spanish tapas, visit Italy with feel-good comfort food and travel to sunny Morocco for some flavourful North African eats.

Dish Cooking Studio

Find it: 587 College St., dishcookingstudio.com

The low-down: This modern cooking studio and retail shop is not only serving up innovative culinary classes in a breathtaking kitchen, but they’ve got their own little selection of handpicked products made in Canada available for purchase to elevate your pantry.

Cost: $85 to $135 per person

Types of classes: Their Own The Kitchen and Skills classes helps you gain cooking confidence with certain skills (read: grilling, entertaining and poaching) while their Hands-On class focusing on a specific type of food like vegan eats and dim sum for brunch. They also have Date Night classes to switch up your Saturday night Netflix and pizza routine with bae and a Yoga and Brunch for a little snack with your Shavasana.

Nella Cucina

Find it: 876 Bathurst St., nellacucina.ca

The low-down: If you’re wondering where Toronto’s foodies grab their kitchen supplies and perfect their craft, this is the place. This expansive, two-storey retail store and cooking studio is stocked with everything a chef could ever need (knives, pots and pans, décor and more).

Cost: $125 per person

Types of classes: Focusing on a specific dish, these hands-on cooking classes will help you master things like pasta, macarons and drip cake. Plus, they have a class for parents who need meals that work for dinner and their kid’s lunchbox the next day (praise be!)

Aphrodite Cooks

Find it: 201 Weston Rd. Suite 101, aphrodiecooks.com

The low-down: Chef and owner Vanessa Yeung started her business because she believed cooking would be the perfect thing to bring couples together. A cooking class makes for a great first date idea because you can have fun playing with food without that stressful pressure of finding fresh and interesting things to talk about for hours.

Cost: $80 to $115 per person, $95 to $195 per couple

Types of classes: If you and your boo want to revamp your weekday dinner plans, look no further than the couples cooking classes (food is hellah romantic). From Pasta for Pairs to A Roman Holiday, each class will get you both excited to get back into the kitchen together.

Cookery

Find it: 303 Roncesvalles Ave., 2588 Yonge St., cookery-store.ca

The low-down: This charming cooking studio and retail space is a one-stop-shop for chefs-in-training, whether you need a cast iron skillet, cookbook or hard-to-find ingredient.

Cost: $89 to $129 per person

Types of classes: From their Cookery 101 covering the culinary basics to Seasonal Sensations for holiday-themed eats (a Mother’s Day menu for that special lady in your life, perhaps?) and Global Getaways like Tel Aviv and Sicily, you’ll have trouble picking just one class to try.

Best Cooking Classes in Ottawa

C’est Bon Cooking

Find it: 208 Dalhousie St., cestboncooking.ca

The low-down: Located in the bustling Byward Market, this celebrated cooking school offers both classes and gourmet food tours around O-Town’s culinary hotspots. The studio is within walking distance of fresh produce, eclectic vendors and buzz-worthy restaurants, so you’ll be surrounded by delicious inspiration.

Cost: $95 per person

Types of classes: Choose between their Master the Basics (like stocks, soups and sauces or pastries), Knife Skills, Cuisines du Mode (this month: it’s all about Canadian cuisine) and Cook Like a Chef (for couples) classes depending on your culinary taste.

The Urban Element

Find it: 424 Parkdale Ave., theurbanelement.ca

The low-down: This spacious cooking studio is housed in an old fire station, which makes for a unique atmosphere when you’re getting your hands dirty in the kitchen. You can’t miss the fire engine red front doors that add a little pop of colour to the otherwise sleek, minimalist space.

Cost: $130 per person

Types of classes: A wide variety of hands-on classes (preparing a full-course feast), fundamental workshops (focusing on a certain technique or cuisine), masterclasses (meant for more culinary pros) and wine/beer dinners (seasonally inspired eats with boozy pairings). Must-try: the Sweet and Savoury Tarts, Radical Risotto or Brunch For Dinner class because duh!

Le Cordon Bleu

Find it: 453 Laurier Ave. E, cordonbleu.edu

The low-down: This top-of-the-line culinary arts institute (which has chapters all across the globe) specializes in traditional French cooking. Don’t be intimidated by the fancy name and elevated atmosphere, novice chefs are welcome as much as veterans.

Cost: $170 per person

Types of classes: Same-day or four-day courses ($785), like the class dedicated to French macarons (très chic, non?) or grab your mom for the Mother’s Day Chocolate Cake course for a rich treat that will beat any sappy Hallmark card

Best Cooking Classes in Montreal

Académie Culinaire

Find it: 360 Champ de Mars St., academieculinaire.com

The low-down: The state of the art kitchen space at this profesh culinary school has multiple islands, tons of modern appliances and plenty of countertop space to dice, slice and chop. Every cooking enthusiast will drool at the sight of this dream kitchen.

Cost: $65 to $205 per person

Types of classes: Single, two-day ($255 to $400) or multi-day courses ($600) depending on how in-depth you want to go—no matter what you choose, the feast will be majorly gourmet when dishes like paella, lobster and puff pastries are on the menu. They also have a bunch of parent-and-child cooking classes which is a great way to get your little one excited to help out in the kitchen.

Ateliers & Saveurs

Find it: 444 St Francois Xavier St., ateliersetsaveurs.com

The low-down: Whether you’re looking to master French cuisine or expand your knowledge of vodka cocktails, this school is for you. They have cooking classes, cocktail courses and wine tastings, so you’re pretty much guaranteed to have a drinky in hand while you cook.

Cost: $24 to $115 per person

Types of classes: Choose between the three-hour or one-hour cooking class if you’re in a rush to learn how to master tapas, brunch and Quebecois-inspired eats at home

La Guilde Culinaire

Find it: 6381 St Laurent Blvd., laguildeculinaire.com

The low-down: The word guilde means “a group of people coming together to share a common passion,” which is exactly what chef Jonathan Garnier and his team want you to feel when you’re taking his class. The chefs also take an environmentally-friendly approach to cooking, using only fresh, local and organic ingredients and reusable tupperware.

Cost: $65 to $129 per person

Types of classes: The ideal mix of basic cooking techniques with global flavours (like Latin, Greek and Indonesian cooking) and totally extra classes (in the best way possible), like molecular cooking, mastering caramel sauce and the art of doughnuts *drooling*

Appetite For Books

Find it: 388 Victoria Ave., appetiteforbooks.ca

The low-down: From the outside, this spot looks like a charming little book shop, but step inside and you’ll be surprised to find chefs cooking away at the back of the store for their one-of-a-kind cooking classes.

Cost: $95 per person, $126 to $131 per person including the cookbook

Types of classes: These unique cooking classes are based on different cookbooks they have in-store, like Jamie Oliver’s 5 Ingredients, New Feast (filled with vegetarian Mediterranean eats) and Authentico for authentic Italian cooking

Best Cooking Classes in Moncton

Bistro 33

Find it: 1155 Shediac Rd., bistro33.ca

The low-down: If you’ve dined at this quaint bistro and become obsessed with their scrumptious East Coast fare (we’re talking about the succulent Acadian pork chop or light-as-air shrimp and scallop coquille), maybe it’s time to sign up for one of their cooking classes so owner and head chef Marc Surette can let you in on some culinary secrets.

Cost: $85 per person

Types of classes: International cuisine classes where you learn the key techniques, flavours and ingredients of regions like Italian, French and Mediterranean without ever leaving the city

Best Cooking Classes in Halifax

Shivani’s Kitchen

Find it: 3115 Veith St., Veith House, shivaniskitchen.ca

The low-down: This friendly spot is all about teaching you the colourful flavours, ingredients and techniques of Indian cooking. The small class sizes means you get more one-on-one time with the instructors and you get to sample every dish (probs more than once, #score).

Cost: $55 to $60 per person

Types of classes: Traditional Indian cuisine with a healthy twist, like learning to whip up chicken korma, a cashew and coconut chicken dish from the northern region, or mutton rogan, a rich lamb spiced stew with egg fried rice.

Kitchen Door

Find it: 2 Bluewater Rd., Bedford, kitchendoor.ca

The low-down: This colourful catering company knows a thing or two about from-scratch cooking and providing delectable eats for any kind of soirée, so get in on the action at one of their cooking classes in their gorgeous spacious kitchen. They also have an amazing, charitable Soup Sisters program where a bunch of local women come together to make soup for those in need.

Cost: Starting at $85 per person

Types of classes: Learn the best of what Bangkok, Mexico City, Hanoi and Manila have to offer during the International Street Food class or for the spice enthusiasts, sign up for the Heat! class which has a fiery menu of five spice pork pot stickers, Jamaican jerk chicken and a Thai green papaya salad with green chilis.

