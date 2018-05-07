Food

Chatelaine Quickies: Portobello Mushroom Bowl

See how to make this super-nutritious one-dish meal, perfect for any night of the week.

by

In partnership with Barilla

Ingredients

For Bell Pepper Salsa
For Mushroom Bowl
  • 2 packages Barilla™ Ready Pasta
  • 6 grilled and sliced portobello mushrooms
  • 170-g pkg snow peas, trimmed and thinly sliced
  • 2 grated carrots
  • 1/2 cup crumbled feta
  • cilantro, to garnish

Instructions

  • COMBINE bell peppers, canola oil, cilantro, garlic, honey and salt in a bowl to make bell pepper salsa. Reserve 1⁄4 cup. Stir remaining mixture into cooked pasta until combined.
  • HEAT a large non-stick frying pan over medium-high. Add sliced portobello mushrooms and cook until tender.
  • MICROWAVE Barilla™ Ready Pasta for one minute.
  • DIVIDE pasta among bowls. Top with mushrooms, snow peas, carrots, feta and remaining salsa. Garnish with cilantro leaves.

Serves 4.
Facebook
Pin It
Twitter