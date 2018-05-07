Chatelaine Quickies: Portobello Mushroom Bowl

In partnership with Barilla
Ingredients
For Bell Pepper Salsa
- 2 orange bell peppers, coarsely chopped
- 2 cups chopped cilantro
- 1 minced garlic clove
- 2 tbsp honey
- 1 tsp salt
- 2 tsp white balsamic vinegar
For Mushroom Bowl
Instructions
- COMBINE bell peppers, canola oil, cilantro, garlic, honey and salt in a bowl to make bell pepper salsa. Reserve 1⁄4 cup. Stir remaining mixture into cooked pasta until combined.
- HEAT a large non-stick frying pan over medium-high. Add sliced portobello mushrooms and cook until tender.
- MICROWAVE Barilla™ Ready Pasta for one minute.
- DIVIDE pasta among bowls. Top with mushrooms, snow peas, carrots, feta and remaining salsa. Garnish with cilantro leaves.
Serves 4.