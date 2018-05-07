Food

Chatelaine Quickies: Mediterranean Power Bowl

Whip up this super quick and nutritious Mediterranean power bowl for a beautiful one-dish meal.

by

In partnership with Barilla

Ingredients

Instructions

  • MICROWAVE Barilla™ Ready Pasta for one minute.
  • DIVIDE pasta among bowls, then top with cucumber, avocado, chickpeas, feta, olives and hummus.
  • STIR vinegar, oil, oregano and salt in a bowl to combine. Drizzle dressing over bowl.

Serves 4. 
Facebook
Pin It
Twitter