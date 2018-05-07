Chatelaine Quickies: Mediterranean Power Bowl

In partnership with Barilla
Ingredients
- 2 packages Barilla™ Ready Pasta
- 1 cup canned chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 3 mini cucumbers, chopped
- 2 cups multicoloured cherry tomatoes, quartered
- 1/4 red onion, finely chopped
- 2 tbsp cider vinegar
- 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tsp dried Greek oregano
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1 avocado, sliced
- 2/3 cup crumbled feta
- 8 kalamata olives, pitted
- 1/2 cup prepared hummus or tzatziki
Instructions
- MICROWAVE Barilla™ Ready Pasta for one minute.
- DIVIDE pasta among bowls, then top with cucumber, avocado, chickpeas, feta, olives and hummus.
- STIR vinegar, oil, oregano and salt in a bowl to combine. Drizzle dressing over bowl.
Serves 4.