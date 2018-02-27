Check Your Instant Pot Because One Model Is Overheating And Melting

The Instant Pot might be the hottest Canadian kitchen appliance, well, ever, but some models of this wildly popular product have been overheating and melting. (No, this isn’t a This Is Us episode.)

In a Feb. 18 Facebook post, Instant Pot warned that some of its Gem 65 series multi-cookers were malfunctioning.

“We have received a small number of reports of the Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker overheating, resulting in localized melting damage to the underside of the product. We believe the problem only affects batchcodes 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734, and 1746,” reads the post.

“We want you to know that we take any problem with our products extremely seriously as safety and quality are our primary concern, and we are working cooperatively with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC),” it continues.

If you use the Gem 65, check the four digit number on the bottom to see if your 8-in-1 multi-cooker is among of the affected devices. Instant Pot will reportedly be offering replacements.

As the Washington Post explains, the Gem 65 is not one of the company’s famous electric pressure cookers, but rather, it’s more like a batch or slow cooker. So don’t worry if you’re a big fan of the pressure-cooking function: the Lux, Duo and Ultra models are not included in Instant Pot’s warning.

The Ottawa-based company notes that concerned Instant Pot users can always contact the customer care hotline at 1-800-828-7280 x2.

