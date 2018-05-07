Food

Chatelaine Quickies: Bibimbap Power Bowl

Try this easy and tasty spin on Bibimbap for a beautiful one-dish meal.

by

Ingredients

Instructions

  • HEAT a large non-stick frying pan over medium-high. Add spinach and cook until wilted. Add bean sprouts and cook until sprouts are tender. Transfer to platter.
  • HEAT pan and add 2 tsp oil, then sweet potatoes. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 5 min. Transfer to platter.
  • ADD 1 tsp oil to pan, then portobellos. Cook just until tender, about 2 min. Transfer to platter.
  • ADD 1 tsp oil to pan. Crumble in turkey. Add garlic, soy and honey. Cook until no pink remains, about 5 min. Stir in sesame seeds. Transfer to a medium bowl.
  • REDUCE heat to medium. Add remaining 1 tsp oil, then crack eggs into pan. Cook, covered, until eggs are no longer runny, 1 to 2 min. Remove from heat and set aside.
  • MICROWAVE Barilla™ Ready Pasta for one minute.
  • DIVIDE pasta among bowls. Add spinach, bean sprouts, sweet potatoes, mushrooms, turkey and red pepper sauce. Top with an egg. Sprinkle with nori.

Serves 4. 
