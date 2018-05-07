Chatelaine Quickies: Bibimbap Power Bowl

In partnership with Barilla
Ingredients
- 2 packages Barilla™ Ready Pasta
- 454-g container raw baby spinach
- 2 cups bean sprouts
- 5 tsp olive oil
- 1 medium sweet potato, peeled and julienned
- 2 large portobello mushrooms, gills scraped out and thinly sliced
- 250 g ground turkey
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 2 tsp light soy sauce
- 1/2 tsp honey, preferably manuka
- 1 tbsp sesame seeds
- 4 eggs
- 1/2 sheet nori, cut into matchsticks
Instructions
- HEAT a large non-stick frying pan over medium-high. Add spinach and cook until wilted. Add bean sprouts and cook until sprouts are tender. Transfer to platter.
- HEAT pan and add 2 tsp oil, then sweet potatoes. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 5 min. Transfer to platter.
- ADD 1 tsp oil to pan, then portobellos. Cook just until tender, about 2 min. Transfer to platter.
- ADD 1 tsp oil to pan. Crumble in turkey. Add garlic, soy and honey. Cook until no pink remains, about 5 min. Stir in sesame seeds. Transfer to a medium bowl.
- REDUCE heat to medium. Add remaining 1 tsp oil, then crack eggs into pan. Cook, covered, until eggs are no longer runny, 1 to 2 min. Remove from heat and set aside.
- MICROWAVE Barilla™ Ready Pasta for one minute.
- DIVIDE pasta among bowls. Add spinach, bean sprouts, sweet potatoes, mushrooms, turkey and red pepper sauce. Top with an egg. Sprinkle with nori.
Serves 4.