Style

5 Cozy Winter Boots That Are On Sale Now

A pair of faux-fur trim riding boots from The Hudson’s Bay, a pair of light beige canvas waterproof boots from Globo Shoes and more winter boots that are on sale to shop now.

by

If you’ve been putting off grabbing yourself a pair of winter boots, have no fear, we’ve got you covered with some great options that will keep your feet warm and stylish on a budget.

Beige Agrygia winter boots from Globo Shoes

Winter boots
These Superfit boots are waterproof and will keep your feet warm in as low as -30 degree weather. The heel is 1″ high and they’re also available in black. $88 (From $110), Globo Shoes.

Brown fur lined leather boots from Soft Moc

Winter boots
These waterproof leather boots have faux-fur polar plush lining for added flair. $90 (From $150), SoftMoc.

Black Faux-Fur Trim Waterproof Riding Boots from The Bay

Winter boots
Save $76 on these Aquatherm riding boot-style winter boots. They are waterproof, have a faux-fur trim, and side buckle accents. $113 (From $189), The Bay.

Camel brown winter boots from Sorel footwear

Winter boots
These Sorel boots are waterproof and perfect for wear in heavy snow. They have a waxed canvas upper, wool liner and are also available in red and black. $128 (From $160), Sorel Footwear.

Black Studio B by Blondo Elinor Winter Leather Boot From the Shoe Company

Winter boots
These shoes may look like regular ankle booties but they are actually waterproof winter boots. They’re made of premium leather and have a rubber outsole. $84 (From $140), The Shoe Company. 
Facebook
Pin It
Twitter
Instagram
Instagram