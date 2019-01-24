5 Cozy Winter Boots That Are On Sale Now

If you’ve been putting off grabbing yourself a pair of winter boots, have no fear, we’ve got you covered with some great options that will keep your feet warm and stylish on a budget.

These Superfit boots are waterproof and will keep your feet warm in as low as -30 degree weather. The heel is 1″ high and they’re also available in black. $88 (From $110), Globo Shoes.

These waterproof leather boots have faux-fur polar plush lining for added flair. $90 (From $150), SoftMoc.

Save $76 on these Aquatherm riding boot-style winter boots. They are waterproof, have a faux-fur trim, and side buckle accents. $113 (From $189), The Bay.

These Sorel boots are waterproof and perfect for wear in heavy snow. They have a waxed canvas upper, wool liner and are also available in red and black. $128 (From $160), Sorel Footwear.

These shoes may look like regular ankle booties but they are actually waterproof winter boots. They’re made of premium leather and have a rubber outsole. $84 (From $140), The Shoe Company.