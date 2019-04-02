18 Stylish Dresses To Wear To A Spring Wedding

Wedding season is just around the corner, and if you have a zillion upcoming parties and ceremonies to attend, you know that the stress of finding something to wear is real. The temperature outside can still be unpredictable through the spring, which makes it tricky to find an outfit that’s just right for the weather and occasion.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up 18 wedding-guest dresses in a wide array of styles, from maxi dresses to picks with sleeves and without.

Joe Fresh Women+ Flutter Sleeve Dress, $29, joefresh.com

Ever New Serena Spot Mix Dress, $100, evernew.ca

L&L Fit & Flare Short Lace Dress, $80, additionelle.com

Banana Republic Floral Ruffle-Wrap Maxi Dress, $196, bananarepublic.ca

Anthropologie Cyrena Maxi Dress, $170 US, anthropologie.com

Shopbop Opt Penton Dress, $214, shopbop.com

RW & Co. ABS By Allen Schwartz Midi-Length Polka Dot Chiffon Dress, $80, rw-co.com

Laura Floral Print Ruffle Dress, $178, laura.ca

Simons Fluid Leopard Shirtdress, $79, simons.ca

Loft Plus Garden Tie Neck Swing Dress, $126, loft.com

H&M+ Glittery Maxi Dress, $80, hm.com

Ted Baker Joelaa Dress, $273, tedbaker.com

Eloquii Pleated Detail Midi Dress, $90 US, eloquii.com

Violeta by Mango Plumeti Long Dress, $180, mango.com

Sara Duke Morris Dress, $295, coalminersdaughter.ca

Zara Floral Print Dress, $80, zara.com