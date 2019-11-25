Sienna Miller Masters Laid-Back Winter Style In An Oversized Teddy Coat

Sienna Miller’s latest look proves that it’s possible to stay warm and stylish when the temperature drops. Last week, the actor bundled up against the New York City chill in a greige teddy coat by Canadian label Smythe, a brand that counts Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle amongst its fans. She dressed down the elegant topper with a slouchy Givenchy handbag, clear sunglasses, a dark crewneck sweater, light-wash denim and colourful sneakers, thus creating the ultimate casual outfit inspo for cold weather.

Smythe’s take on the teddy coat—named after its soft faux-fur material— has wide lapels and an oversized silhouette that’s perfect for layering over chunky knits as the weather cools. To take this look well into winter, simply swap the sneakers for a warm, slip-proof pair of winter boots, et voilà!

Below, we’ve rounded up our favourite, affordable cold-weather items to inspire your weekend dressing all season long.