32 Chic Maxi Dresses To Take You Through The Rest Of Summer In Style

Maxi dresses are a summer wardrobe staple. On hot, sticky summer days when you just want to lounge in your undies all day (no judgment!), a breezy and flattering maxi dress is the next best option.

If you don’t think you can pull off a maxi, think again. If you’re petite, look for a style that nips in at the waist to create length. If you’re plus, wrap dresses will show off your curves. For tall gals, look for details that show a little skin, like slits, cut-outs and off-the-shoulder necklines to break up the dress.

Here are our fave picks for cute and comfy maxi dresses you can wear all season long.