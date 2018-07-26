Style

32 Chic Maxi Dresses To Take You Through The Rest Of Summer In Style

These styles work with a pair of flats or runners or dressed up with mules or pumps

Summer maxi dresses, like this blue Madewell Ruffled Wrap Maxi Dress in Mini Daisy, are an easy pick for summer

Maxi dresses are a summer wardrobe staple. On hot, sticky summer days when you just want to lounge in your undies all day (no judgment!), a breezy and flattering maxi dress is the next best option.

If you don’t think you can pull off a maxi, think again. If you’re petite, look for a style that nips in at the waist to create length. If you’re plus, wrap dresses will show off your curves. For tall gals, look for details that show a little skin, like slits, cut-outs and off-the-shoulder necklines to break up the dress.

Here are our fave picks for cute and comfy maxi dresses you can wear all season long.

