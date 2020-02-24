A Bold Spring Trend That’s Surprisingly Easy To Wear

From Elie Saab’s feminine silhouettes rendered in dreamy, gauzy fabrics to Louis Vuitton’s menswear-inspired shapes, puffy sleeves stole the show on SS20 runways. The dramatic detail also had a moment on the award season’s circuit, with the likes of Olivia Coleman, Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Rooney Mara opting to wear gowns embellished with voluminous shoulders on the red carpet.

While designers and celebs have taken a more-is-more approach to statement sleeves, this season’s hottest trend is surprisingly easy to wear. Take a tailored blazer with delicate ruching at the shoulders out for a spin around the office, or wear a pretty floral dress with balloon sleeves to a spring wedding—whatever the occasion, the puff-sleeve trend is a chic way to update everyday basics. From silky blouses and patterned jumpsuits to cozy sweaters and spring jackets, we’ve rounded up a few eye-catching pieces you can wear anywhere.