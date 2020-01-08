10 Ways To Shop Like Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has inspired countless trends with her polished-yet-approachable style. From a practical tote to a luxurious Canadian-made coat, we’ve rounded up ten Duchess-approved items to elevate your closet and makeup bag.
Practical Tote
Everlane is a favourite of Meghan Markle. She and Prince Harry made their public debut as a couple at the Invictus Games in Toronto in 2017, where she carried the brand's popular Day Market Tote. It's a timeless bag that fits all the necessities.
Everlane, $231.