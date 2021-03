There’s more to white clothing than basic tees and crisp white blouses. From denim pieces in cool new cuts to strong shapes softened by breezy eyelet fabrics, this spring is all about playing up silhouettes and textures. For maximum impact, mix and match shades of white (anything from translucent to ecru goes) or pair basics pieces with on-trend neon hues. Below, we’ve rounded up cute springtime picks that will let you see white in a whole new light.

Gallery Fresh Ways To Wear White Spring 2021 H&M Oversized Denim Shirt, $40, hm.com