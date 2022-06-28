Every Piece From Uniqlo's Colourful New Designer Collab

Bold style and comfort—you can have it all this summer. Italian luxury fashion house Marni has teamed up with Uniqlo for the first time to bring their iconic maximalist colour palettes and patterns to the Japanese retailer’s minimalist LifeWear basics. The resulting pieces perfectly encapsulate the ethos of both brands, effortlessly marrying playful prints and fabrics with timeless silhouettes. The collab is comprised of pleated blouses, T-shirt dresses, voluminous balloon skirts, breezy co-ord sets and outerwear that are easy to wear alone or to mix-and-match to make a statement. If you’ve been wanting to dabble in dopamine dressing, this is your warning to get your wish list ready as these pieces are sure to sell out fast.

The collection will be available in Canada online and in-store on June 30, 2022, and prices range from $15 to $180. While you wait for it to drop, check out every piece from the women’s line below.

Gallery Uniqlo x Marni Summer 2022 Oversized short-sleeve shirt, $50, uniqlo.com. Also available in chartreuse plaid.