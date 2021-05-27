15 Cheerful Picks From Uniqlo’s New Marimekko Collab

Uniqlo’s latest limited-edition capsule collection in collaboration with Finnish design house Marimekko just dropped, which can only mean one thing: summer is coming. Inspired by Nordic midsummer traditions, the line features seven bold prints from Marimekko’s archives rendered in juicy hues and splashed across some of the retailer’s most beloved basics, including boxy tees, A-line dresses and linen-blend shorts, as well as wide-brimmed hats, shoulder bags and espadrilles. Shop our favourite picks from the colourful collection below.
A-line dress, $50, uniqlo.com
T-shirt, $25, uniqlo.com
Linen-blend shorts, $40, uniqlo.com
Geometric bucket hat, $40, uniqlo.com
Floral dress, $60, uniqlo.com
Espadrilles, $40, uniqlo.com
Button-up shirt, $40, uniqlo.com
Pants, $50, uniqlo.com
Floral bucket hat, $40, uniqlo.com
Jumpsuit, $60, uniqlo.com
V-neck blouse, $40, uniqlo.com
Long denim skirt, $50, uniqlo.com
Shoulder bag, $40, uniqlo.com
Linen-blend shorts, $40, uniqlo.com
Short-sleeved dress, $40, uniqlo.com