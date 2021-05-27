15 Cheerful Picks From Uniqlo’s New Marimekko Collab

Uniqlo’s latest limited-edition capsule collection in collaboration with Finnish design house Marimekko just dropped, which can only mean one thing: summer is coming. Inspired by Nordic midsummer traditions, the line features seven bold prints from Marimekko’s archives rendered in juicy hues and splashed across some of the retailer’s most beloved basics, including boxy tees, A-line dresses and linen-blend shorts, as well as wide-brimmed hats, shoulder bags and espadrilles. Shop our favourite picks from the colourful collection below.

A-line dress, $50, uniqlo.com

T-shirt, $25, uniqlo.com

Linen-blend shorts, $40, uniqlo.com

Geometric bucket hat, $40, uniqlo.com

Floral dress, $60, uniqlo.com

Espadrilles, $40, uniqlo.com

Button-up shirt, $40, uniqlo.com

Pants, $50, uniqlo.com

Floral bucket hat, $40, uniqlo.com

Jumpsuit, $60, uniqlo.com

V-neck blouse, $40, uniqlo.com

Long denim skirt, $50, uniqlo.com

Shoulder bag, $40, uniqlo.com

Linen-blend shorts, $40, uniqlo.com

Short-sleeved dress, $40, uniqlo.com