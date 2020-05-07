25 Colourful Picks From Uniqlo’s New Designer Collab

Spring has barely sprung, but Uniqlo’s latest limited-edition designer capsule collection has us dreaming of summer. For its third collab with Marimekko, the Finnish design house renowned for its eye-catching prints, Uniqlo is giving its sleek, practical pieces a joyful update with bold patterns and juicy hues.

The line—comprised of oversized dresses, boxy blouses and cropped pants in breezy linen-blend, cotton and jersey fabrics—draws inspirations from laid-back Finnish summer living and features six of Marimekko’s most iconic designs.

Whether you’re lounging at home or out for a walk, these ultra-colourful mix-and-match pieces are sure to spark joy. Scroll down to see our fave picks from the collection.

Gallery Uniqlo x Marimekko Spring 2020 T-Shirt $20, uniqlo.com.

