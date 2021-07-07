13 Easy Ways To Wear Summer’s Biggest Jewellery Trend

This season’s most-wanted jewellery will send you on a trip down memory lane. Think summer-camp-style mismatched beads in rainbow hues, smiley face charms and positive affirmations (and who among us couldn’t use more of those after the year we’ve just had?). Best worn with the tee you tie-dyed mid-pandemic and a pair of vintage denim cut-offs, crafty bracelets, necklaces and earrings are nostalgic in all the right ways. Just stack ’em up and let your worries slip away.

Gallery Summer Camp Jewellery Summer 2021 Honey Harbour Designs Pearl Choker Necklace, from $25, etsy.com