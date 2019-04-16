Stylish Eco Fashion Brands, From Weekend Wear to Cocktail Dresses

There’s more to eco-conscious fashion than the dull sackcloth outfits of yesteryear. Today’s designers and brands, both local and global, produce lines that allow you to prioritize fashion that’s ethical, low-impact, non-toxic, renewable, fully biodegradable, upcycled or recycled. Now you can look great and be green at the same time.

Green On The Weekend

When it comes to comfy yet chic weekend wear, there’s no shortage of basics and accessories that are organic, made with water-saving techniques and non-toxic dying processes, and 100 percent trendy. Shop these eco-friendly styles below.

Kimono jacket, Tamga Designs, $105, tamgadesigns.com.

Bag, Beachgold at Holt Renfrew H Project, $110, holtrenfrew.com.

Green At The Office

Your workwear wardrobe just got eco-chic with mix-and-match pieces made from recycled or preloved fabrics and green materials like tencel and linen. Check out these green workwear essentials below.

Green For Cocktail Hour

Whether you’re in the mood for a glitzy gown of recycled sequins or an LBD made from upcycled fabric, sustainable now equals glam. Next time you need a fancy frock check out these chic eco options below.

Dress, H&M Conscious Exclusive Collection, $299, hm.com.

Bag, Kayu at Holt Renfrew H Project, $285, holtrenfrew.com.

Earrings, Penh Lenh at Holt Renfrew H Project, $50, holtrenfrew.com.