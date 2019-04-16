Fashion

Stylish Eco Fashion Brands, From Weekend Wear to Cocktail Dresses

Because sustainable *can* equal stylish

by

There’s more to eco-conscious fashion than the dull sackcloth outfits of yesteryear. Today’s designers and brands, both local and global, produce lines that allow you to prioritize fashion that’s ethical, low-impact, non-toxic, renewable, fully biodegradable, upcycled or recycled. Now you can look great and be green at the same time.

sustainable fashion brands, casual outfit
Photography: Roberto Caruso. Hair and Makeup: Sheri Stroh for Plutino Group. Styling: Erinn Stewart.

Green On The Weekend

When it comes to comfy yet chic weekend wear, there’s no shortage of basics and accessories that are organic, made with water-saving techniques and non-toxic dying processes, and 100 percent trendy. Shop these eco-friendly styles below.

Tamga Designs Kimono Jacket, Sustainable Fashion Brands

Kimono jacket, Tamga Designs, $105, tamgadesigns.com.

Franc The Box Tee, Sustainable Fashion Brands

T-Shirt, Franc, $47, wearfranc.com.

Iris Denim, Sustainable Fashion Brands

Jeans, Iris Denim, $215, irisdenim.com.

Beachgold Gili Woven Palm Crossbody Bag, Sustainable Fashion Brands

Bag, Beachgold at Holt Renfrew H Project, $110, holtrenfrew.com.

Allbirds Tree Runners, Sustainable Fashion Brands

Sneakers, Allbirds, $135, allbirds.ca.

Fauxgerty Hat, Sustainable Fashion Brands

Hat, Fauxgerty, $219, fauxgerty.com.

sustainable fashion brands, workwear outfit
Photography: Roberto Caruso. Hair and Makeup: Sheri Stroh for Plutino Group. Styling: Erinn Stewart.

Green At The Office

Your workwear wardrobe just got eco-chic with mix-and-match pieces made from recycled or preloved fabrics and green materials like tencel and linen. Check out these green workwear essentials below.

Fauxgerty Jumpsuit, Sustainable Fashion Brands

Jumpsuit, Fauxgerty, $232, fauxgerty.com.

Franc T-Shirt, Sustainable Fashion Brands

T-Shirt, Franc, $51, wearfranc.com.

Mariclaro Bag, Sustainable Fashion Brands

Bag, Mariclaro, $179, mariclaro.ca.

L'Intrvalle Dawn Black Naplack Shoes, Sustainable Fashion Brands

Shoes, L’Intervalle, $158, lintervalleshoes.com.

Bluboho Necklace, Sustainable Fashion Brands

Necklaces, Bluboho, $198, bluboho.com.

sustainable fashion brands, cocktail dress
Photography: Roberto Caruso. Hair and Makeup: Sheri Stroh for Plutino Group. Styling: Erinn Stewart.

Green For Cocktail Hour

Whether you’re in the mood for a glitzy gown of recycled sequins or an LBD made from upcycled fabric, sustainable now equals glam. Next time you need a fancy frock check out these chic eco options below.

H&M Conscious Collection Dress, Sustainable Fashion Brands

Dress, H&M Conscious Exclusive Collection, $299, hm.com.

Kayu Capri Straw Envelope Clutch With Agate Clasp, Sustainable Fashion Brands

Bag, Kayu at Holt Renfrew H Project, $285, holtrenfrew.com.

L'Intervalle Teeva Black Nubuck, Sustainable Fashion Brands

Shoes, L’Intervalle, $138, lintervalleshoes.com.

Penh Lenh Kate Tassel Earrings, Sustainable Fashion Brands

Earrings, Penh Lenh at Holt Renfrew H Project, $50, holtrenfrew.com.

Bluboho Rings, Sustainable Fashion Brands

Rings, Bluboho, $168 each, bluboho.com.
Facebook
Pin It
Twitter
Instagram
Instagram