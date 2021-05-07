5 Key Fashion Trends For Spring

Even in the midst of a third lockdown, there’s joy to be found in dressing up. Whether you wrap yourself up in soul-soothing pastels or channel Britney Spears’ 2001 American Music Awards Canadian tuxedo look, this season is all about having fun and letting your personality shine through. From reimagined basics and high-impact florals to double denim, we asked moms and daughters to model spring’s most wearable fashion trends—just in time for Mother’s Day.

Photo, Carmen Cheung. On Caitlin: Blouse and shorts, kitandace.com. Loafers, Jeffrey Campbell via nordstrom.ca. Ring, cuchara.ca. On Catherine: Shirt, horseatelier.com. Pants, kitandace.com. Boots, Dr. Martens via nordstrom.ca. Earrings, hm.com. On Tara: Shirt, hm.com. Pants, kitandace.com. Sneakers, Veja via nordstrom.ca.

Trend: Basics, with a twist

Trench coats routinely pop up on spring runways, and for good reason—there’s perhaps nothing more versatile than a belted topper. This season, designers like Nina Ricci, Louis Vuitton, Marni and Victoria Beckham reimagined the timeless design with modern details like ruching, balloon sleeves and oversized or asymmetrical cuts. For a fresh take on the classic trench coat, look no further than this three-in-one option by Canadian brand Kit and Ace. It features hidden snap buttons that instantly transform the knee-length coat into a long vest or a cropped jacket. Better yet, its water-repellent, quick-dry fabric will stand up to spring showers and coffee spills for years to come.

Trend: Pretty pastels

Soft and sweet or bright and juicy, nothing says spring quite like pretty pastel hues. Try a daring tone-on-tone look, or mix-and-match pinks, lilacs, yellows and greens. Whatever your style, sorbet-inspired shades are a foolproof way to get in the mood for the sunnier days ahead and bring a joyful touch to your wardrobe.

Photo, Carmen Cheung. On Sara: Dress, zara.com. Boots, drmartens.com. Necklace and bracelet, jenny-bird.ca. On Grace: Top, Baum Und Pferdgarten via thebay.com. Dress, Sunday Best via aritzia.com. Boots, lintervalleshoes.com.

Trend: Fresh florals

Florals for spring? Groundbreaking, we know. But the truth is that you really can’t go wrong with blooming patterns when temperatures soar. To make the motif feel fresh again, don’t be afraid to play with scale or to layer different prints, adding edgy accessories like chunky boots or statement jewellery to finish off the look.

Trend: Oversized button-downs

Whether you’re back in the office or still taking meetings from the comfort of your couch, collared shirts have shed their stuffy reputation to top our list of spring’s must-haves. The key for a comfortable, laid-back look? Ample proportions and a lightweight material that billows in the breeze. Worn as a dress, with biker shorts or with your favourite pair of jeans, an oversized collared shirt is perfect outfit for any occasion.

Trend: Double denim

Ready to leave sweatpants behind? Give the humble Canadian tuxedo a try. The beauty of the double denim trend is that you most likely already have what you need to create a brand new outfit, from wide-leg jeans and button-ups to jackets. With endless garment, style and wash options to experiment with, pairing denim pieces together is an easy way to make the most of your wardrobe.