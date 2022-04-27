12 Easy Ways To Wear The Preppy Trend This Spring

Take the trend for a spin with these varsity-inspired style staples.

From cable-knit sweaters to rugby stripes, we’re loving all things preppy right now. This season’s laid-back and sporty take on the varsity look makes the aesthetic appropriate for every occasion. For bonus style points, play with proportions, or layer sportier pieces with crisp, put-together collegiate classics, like a pair of khaki shorts or an oversized dress shirt. Below, twelve ways to get your varsity letter in style.

Gallery Preppy Style Trend H&M With its signature collar and stripes, the rugby shirt is a must-have for spring. This one is available in two high-contrast colours. Rugby Crop Shirt, $25, hm.com