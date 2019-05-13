Summer Dress Guide: 36 Midi Dresses To Wear From Work To Weekend

Who doesn’t love a no-fuss, one-step outfit that you can throw on and look great in. Midi dresses tick that box—and more. The perfect length for day (or night), midi dresses, as their name suggests, hit below the knee, but above your ankles. Not too short and not too long, you can wear a midi to any occasion. Pair them with a comfy pair of sneakers for a chic weekend look, or with strappy sandals for a summer wedding.
Below, 36 midi-length picks, from flirty, floral frocks to simple button-up styles that will take you from work to weddings and on to the weekend.
Addition Elle Polka Dot Dress with Square Neck, $69, additionelle.com
Astr The Label Dolman Sleeve Button Down Midi Dress, $98, nordstrom.com
ASOS Design Curve Midi T-Shirt Dress, $59, asos.com
Gap Short Sleeve Midi Wrap Dress, $90, gapcanada.ca
Smithery Style Midi Drop Dress, $74, smitherystyle.com
Everlane The Japanese GoWeave Short-Sleeve Wrap Dress, $100 US, everlane.com
Old Navy Tie-Belt Wrap-Front Plus-Size Midi, $53, oldnavy.ca
Ever New Georgina Square Neck Maxi Dress, $180, evernew.ca
Asos Daisy Street Plus Midi T-Shirt Dress, $42, asos.com
Banana Republic Print Pin-Tuck Midi Dress, $215, bananarepublic.ca
H&M+ Off-The-Shoulder Dress, $50, hm.com
J.Crew Classic Gingham Button-Front Midi Dress, $126, jcrew.com
Smithery Style Artichoke Dress, $118, smitherystyle.com
Modcloth Collectif x MC Daytime’s Finest A-Line Dress, $79, modcloth.com
Forever 21 Plus Size Rose Print Midi Dress, $70, forever21.com
Wilfred Free by Aritzia Assonance Dress, $78, aritzia.com
Jason Wu x ELOQUII Pinstripe Origami Sheath Dress, $157, nordstrom.com
Joe Fresh Linen Blend Button Dress, $34, joefresh.com
J.Crew Midi Wrap Dress, $164, jcrew.com
Michel Studio Sleeveless V-Neck Sharkbite Dress, $79, penningtons.com
Mango Soft Fitted Dress, $150, mango.com
Lost Ink Midi Dress with Asymmetrical Hem, $90, additionelle.com
Le Château Floral Print Knit Asymmetrical Midi Dress, $100, lechateau.com
H&M Kaftan Dress, $40, hm.com
Joe Fresh Women+ Stripe Linen Cami Dress, $39, joefresh.com
Ted Baker LYLLI Dress, $399, tedbaker.com
Modcloth Fabulous Fit and Flare Shirt Dress, $208, modcloth.com
Old Navy Fitted High-Neck Sleeveless Midi Dress for Women, $37, oldnavy.ca
Simons Crisp Cotton Belted Midi Dress, $89, simons.ca
Le Château Floral Print Chiffon Midi Dress, $90, lechateau.com
Zara Midi Dress with Front Tie, $80, zara.com
Wilfred by Aritzia Fleurette Dress, $168, aritzia.com
Violeta by Mango Tricoloured Ribbed Dress, $150, mango.com
Uniqlo U Shirt Long Sleeve Dress, $30, uniqlo.com
Simons Mini-Floral Midi Dress, $79, simons.ca
Zara Polka Dot Midi Dress, $50, zara.com