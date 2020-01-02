5 Key Fashion Trends For 2020

With a new year comes a fresh start, and the fashion trends on the horizon have a renewed sense of optimism, mindfulness and ease. Lively polka dots and highlighter hues instantly energize a wardrobe, while tiered silhouettes hit refresh on classic floral dresses. There are also a few key materials coming to the foreground, including leather that’s received a refreshing makeover and getaway-worthy raffia accessories. Whether you fall hard for one style or experiment with a few different pieces, this year’s key fashion trends are exactly what your wardrobe needs.
Trend: Polka Dots
Get ready to see spots in 2020! This year is all about polka dots in a classic black and white palette. As we kick off a new decade, the playful pattern is an easy way to infuse a sense of optimism into your wardrobe.
Anyone can pull off polka dots—the key is to focus on a stellar fit. The best garments have movement or volume built in by way of a ruffled hemline or puff sleeve—it ups the fun factor while staying steadily chic. Polka dot accessories, like a spotted scarf, bag or shoes, are also an easy way to experiment with the trend.