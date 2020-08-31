6 Key Fashion Trends For Fall

Fall dressing might look a little different this year as many of us continue to live in sweatpants 24/7, but you can still inject a bit of fun into your everyday style. Whether you wrap yourself up in a big shearling coat or opt for delicate knits with statement shoulders, this season is all about cozy, high-impact pieces that will instantly elevate your wardrobe. From fringe trims and lug soles to fresh new ways to wear plaid, we’ve rounded up a few of our favourite runway trends of the season—and affordable ways to get the look.

Gallery Fall 2020 Fashion Trends (Photo: Courtesy Dior) Trend: Fringe No longer relegated to glitzy evening wear, fringe trims elevate everything from sweaters to bags this season. Whether you take your cue from Bottega Veneta’s floor-grazing chunky tassels or opt for a slim and sleek iteration as seen on the Dior runway, this trend is all about adding movement to your look.