If there is one thing better than a pretty dress, it’s a pretty dress with pockets. Discovering that a gorgeous frock has secret compartments feels like winning the lottery—it gives you a little extra storage space to stash your most precious belongings, from your phone to your hand sanitizer. From cozy knits to sporty little numbers, we’re rounded up dresses with pockets that are both cute and functional.

Gallery Dresses with Pockets Fall 2020 Penningtons Hooded Dress, $70, penningtons.com.