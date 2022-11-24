5 Cozy Winter Trends To Wear Right Now

With frosty days setting in, now is the time to level up your winter wardrobe. While switching gears to knits and cozy fleeces is always smart, it doesn’t mean stylish pieces have to take a backseat until spring. Whether you live for vibrant colour or luxurious fabrics—or just want to know the secret to chic layering—here are five cozy winter trends that will also keep you warm.
Trend: Think pink
This winter, take a cue from Barbie and heat up your wardrobe with a touch of hot pink. Celebs like Lizzo, Zendaya and Glenn Close have already adopted the energizing power of this must-have hue.
A pink knit or corduroy shirt are cool ways to update your go-to denim, but hot pink is also primed for colour-blocking. Craving a punchier look? Try it with warm, juicy tones like orange, yellow and cherry red.