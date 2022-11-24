5 Cozy Winter Trends To Wear Right Now

Trend: Think pink

This winter, take a cue from Barbie and heat up your wardrobe with a touch of hot pink. Celebs like Lizzo, Zendaya and Glenn Close have already adopted the energizing power of this must-have hue.

A pink knit or corduroy shirt are cool ways to update your go-to denim, but hot pink is also primed for colour-blocking. Craving a punchier look? Try it with warm, juicy tones like orange, yellow and cherry red.