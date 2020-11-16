Fashion

20 Warm And Stylish Winter Boots You'll *Actually* Want To Wear

From insulated sneakers to heavy-duty snow boots, these picks will get you through winter in style.

It’s getting cold out there, which means it’s time to prepare for snow, slush and salt stains (if you aren’t already encountering them!). A great pair of winter boots that will see you through the colder months in style can make all the difference. From chic faux-fur-trimmed booties and insulated sneakers to heavy-duty snow boots you’ll actually want to wear, we’ve rounded up stylish options that will keep your feet warm and dry no matter what winter throws your way.

Olang

Waterproof Boots, $290, olangcanada.com.

