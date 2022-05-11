14 Cute (And Functional!) Laptop Bags For Your Return To The Office

With the return to the office fast approaching for many of us, we’ve been reflecting on how our careers have changed, picking out shoes to brave the morning rush hour in and planning out what to pack for fuss-free desk lunches. The next order of business? Finding a bag that’s going to keep our tech safe in transit during our daily commute. From trusty totes to streamlined sleeves, we’ve rounded up the most stylish (and functional!) laptop bags out there.
Lambert Sacha Vegan Leather Laptop Case
With a sophisticated vegan leather exterior and a soft suede lining to prevent scratches, this laptop sleeve perfectly balances form and function.
$55, designlambert.com
