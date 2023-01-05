5 Must-Try Fashion Trends For 2023

Trend: Balletcore

Like so many ’90s-inspired trends, ballet flats are back in a big way this year. Designers like Simone Rocha and Molly Goddard even took the throwback footwear to the next level, pairing their flats with dreamy tulle skirts and dresses, creating a delicate, feminine and slightly frothy look that fashion enthusiasts have named balletcore.

To take the look from runway to real life, opt for flats with novelty straps and square toes and pair them with a voluminous mini skirt and a wrap top (or a sleek bodysuit!).