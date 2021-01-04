5 Key Fashion Trends For 2021

Curating a wardrobe that makes you feel good can be empowering—especially when everything is up in the air and out of our control—so why not start the year on a high note by picking up a few new items that inject positive vibes into the daily task of getting dressed?
To get you started, we’ve combed the runways and rounded up a handful of wardrobe updates that walk the line between fresh and familiar. Oversized silhouettes give wardrobe staples like crisp button-downs and jeans a WFH-appropriate update, while pretty pastels provide a much-needed shot of colour therapy. If you’re itching to go outside, get yourself a sporty piece of outerwear, or click “purchase” on the perfect pair of slip-on shoes. See? 2021 looks better already.
Trend #1: Sorbet Hues
On days that require a mighty pick-me-up, put the power of colour to work. On the Chanel, Thebe Magugu and Max Mara spring runways, designers tapped into uplifting hues like pink, lilac, powder blue and lemon.
The joy of pastels is that they’re easy to incorporate into any existing wardrobe. Go all in with a sorbet-coloured dress, or punctuate your favourite neutral pieces with a bright garment. For a daintier pop of colour, try adding a bold bag or shoes to your look. This year, there’s no wrong way to wear colour—it’s all about what makes you happy.