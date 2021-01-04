5 Key Fashion Trends For 2021

Start the year on a high note with a few stylish picks that will make you *actually* want to get dressed.

Curating a wardrobe that makes you feel good can be empowering—especially when everything is up in the air and out of our control—so why not start the year on a high note by picking up a few new items that inject positive vibes into the daily task of getting dressed?

To get you started, we’ve combed the runways and rounded up a handful of wardrobe updates that walk the line between fresh and familiar. Oversized silhouettes give wardrobe staples like crisp button-downs and jeans a WFH-appropriate update, while pretty pastels provide a much-needed shot of colour therapy. If you’re itching to go outside, get yourself a sporty piece of outerwear, or click “purchase” on the perfect pair of slip-on shoes. See? 2021 looks better already.