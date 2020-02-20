30 Chic And Practical Tote Bags At Every Price Point

Finding a bag polished enough for the office, casual enough for weekend days and roomy enough to fit all your daily essentials used to be a challenge. But with brands like Zara, Everlane and Matt & Nat giving the classic tote bag a stylish new update with eye-catching metallics, sleek leather or cool rattan, getting your hands on a versatile bag has never been easier. Bonus: an oversized tote makes a great carry-on bag for your next trip, with enough space to store a laptop, magazines and your entire in-flight skincare routine without breaking a sweat—or a strap. Below, we’ve rounded up cute totes that will take you from the office to the gym and beyond.

Gallery Stylish Tote Bags Love & Lore Mini Kensington Tote, $45, chapters.indigo.ca.