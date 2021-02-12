Style

Meet The Shacket, Spring’s Most Versatile Layering Piece

Plus, 12 cute options to add to your collection.

Photo, Carmen Cheung. Makeup and hair, Wendy Rorong for Plutino Group. Art direction, Aimee Nishitoba. Shacket, zara.com. Top, aritzia.com. Jeans, yogajeans.ca. Mules, poppybarley.com. Rings, mejuri.com. Earrings, jenny-bird.ca.

When it comes to transitioning your wardrobe from winter to spring (we’ll get there, we promise), nothing beats a versatile layering piece. This year’s must-have? The shacket. A cross between a thick button-up and a lightweight topper, this overshirt walks the line between chic and casual. With options available in an array of fabrics, ranging from classic flannel to cool denim, it can just as easily sub in for a coat when it’s chilly or dress up an off-duty look.

Penningtons Utility Jacket

Penningtons

Utility Jacket, $90, penningtons.com

