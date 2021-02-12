Meet The Shacket, Spring’s Most Versatile Layering Piece

When it comes to transitioning your wardrobe from winter to spring (we’ll get there, we promise), nothing beats a versatile layering piece. This year’s must-have? The shacket. A cross between a thick button-up and a lightweight topper, this overshirt walks the line between chic and casual. With options available in an array of fabrics, ranging from classic flannel to cool denim, it can just as easily sub in for a coat when it’s chilly or dress up an off-duty look.

Gallery Shackets Spring 2021 Penningtons Utility Jacket, $90, penningtons.com