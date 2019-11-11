Is Your Shimmery Makeup Ethically Sourced?

Mica, the mineral behind the sheen and shimmer of many beauty products, is commonly excavated in rural India, a process that’s dangerous and often involves child labour. Thankfully, more brands are being transparent about where and how their mica is sourced. Some, like Kjaer Weis, Kosas and ColourPop, purchase their ingredients ethically from suppliers who mine the stone in Europe, Japan or the U.S. Others, like Lush and Jane Iredale, use lab-made synthetic mica. And in recent years, major cosmetic companies, including Estée Lauder and L’Oréal, have joined forces with local and international organizations to help improve traceability within the Indian mica industry. The goal? A child-labour-free supply chain of ethical mica by 2022.

