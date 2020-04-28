10 Simple Nail Art Ideas We’re Stealing From Instagram This Spring

With nail salons across the country closed for the foreseeable future, there’s never been a better time to take our manicures into our own hands. If you’ve already mastered gel polish removal and salon-quality manis, why not give one of these simple nail art ideas a try? All you need to get started is a bottle of polish and a bobby pin.

From new takes on classic French tips to minimalist dots and whimsical brushstrokes, these are the prettiest (and easiest!) nail art designs you can DIY at home this spring.

Gallery Instagram Nail Art View this post on Instagram A post shared by DRYBY (@drybylondon) on Feb 2, 2020 at 1:29am PST French Update Classic French tips are back, with a twist! Whether it’s a pop of neon or a thin, half-moon line painted on with a nail art brush, unexpected accents give this timeless design a fresh new look. To create the perfect tip, try stick-on stencils.

