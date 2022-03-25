7 Solid Skincare Bars To Try For A Greener Beauty Routine

A new crop of minimally packaged products are making it easier to embrace sustainability.

Just nine percent of all plastic gets recycled, which means that nearly all of the jars and bottles that clutter our countertops will eventually end up in the landfill. The good news? A new crop of minimally packaged skincare products are making it easier to embrace sustainability.

First, the old-fashioned bar of soap—which fell out of favour in the ’80s—got a glow up with lush scents and gentle, skin-loving ingredients. Then, sudsy shampoo pucks started popping up everywhere, most recently in drugstore aisles. And now, it’s skincare’s turn. Loaded with the same ingredients as your go-to products, solid skincare bars are activated with body heat and friction to melt into the skin, providing the same satisfying experience as creams and lotions. The formulas are highly concentrated and sold “naked” or in compostable packaging, use up less water during production, take up less space during transport and—in most cases—do away with plastic waste completely. And they go a long way, too: A single bar lasts, on average, three to four months with daily use.

Below, a few of our favourite solid skincare options.

Dew Mighty Bloom Jelly Serum Bar

Formulated with moisture-boosting squalane and jojoba oil, soothing licorice extract and brightening vitamin C, this pint-sized bar of solid serum feels like water but packs a serious hydration punch.

$58, dewmighty.com

Lush Sleepy Face Naked Cleansing Balm

This packaging-free cleansing balm contains cocoa butter, jojoba oil and illipe butter to melt off makeup and wash away excess oil without stripping the skin.

$14, lush.ca

Ethique The Perfector Solid Face Cream

A great pick for dry and sensitive skin types, this moisturizing stick contains hyaluronic acid, kokum butter and babassu oil. Swipe on directly from the paper tube for a mess-free application.

$41, ethique.com

Attitude Mineral Sunscreen Stick

Available unscented or in two delicious fragrances—tropical and orange blossom—Canadian brand Attitude’s reef-friendly SPF 30 sunscreen stick is packaged in a biodegradable push-up paper tube.

$20 each, attitudeliving.com

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Hydrating Concentrated Cleansing Bar

Formulated using 5 times less water than Kiehl’s liquid cleansers and packed with hydrating squalane, this solid cream face wash turns into a nourishing lather with a few drops of water.

$25, sephora.com

Kate McLeod Face Stone Solid Moisturizer

A gentle blend of nine skin-loving ingredients—including rosehip oil and kokum butter—works to brighten and hydrate skin.

$100 for the refill, katemcleod.com

Superzero Relaxing Lavender and Chamomile Hand Balm Bar

This solid hand balm is made with squalane and Abyssinian oil and infused with a calming fragrance for a luxurious experience.

$28, superzero.com