10 Skincare-Infused Patches And Stickers For Every Concern

When it comes to dealing with common skin issues, there’s no shortage of buzzy at-home treatments to try. Skincare-infused patches and stickers are a fairly new addition to beauty shelves. Designed to deliver concentrated active ingredients to targeted areas and formulated to treat everything from pesky pimples and dark circles to fine lines, they can be a good supplement to your existing skincare routine. Here are 10 to consider for a variety of skincare concerns.

For puffy eyes and dark circles

Pixi BeautifEYE Eye Patches

Soaked in a serum that contains brightening vitamin C, licorice and ginseng, these hydrogel patches reduce puffiness and instantly perk up tired peepers. Store them in the fridge to maximize their cooling effect.

$34 for 30 pairs, available in stores at shoppersdrugmart.ca

Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Eye Masks

Thanks to moisture-boosting ingredients like peptides, amino acids and hyaluronic acid, these striking foil masks improve the texture of the under-eye area and give skin a dewy, well-rested glow.

$33 for 6 pairs, sephora.com

For pimples

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Invisible+

Transparent hydrocolloid bandages absorb excess fluid and shield skin from bacteria to flatten pimples and help speed up the healing process.

$25 for 39, thedetoxmarket.ca

Starface Hydro-Stars Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches

These star-shaped hydrocolloid bandages soak up excess liquid to make zits disappear, and their bold yellow is an attempt to smash the stigma around acne.

$27 for 32, starface.world

Cake Beauty Microneedle Spot Dots

Quickly zap stubborn spots with a blemish-busting cocktail of salicylic and hyaluronic acids that’s delivered deep into the skin by painless, self-dissolving darts.

$15 for 9, cakebeauty.com

For dark spots

Peace Out Microneedling Dark Spot Brightening Dots

Adhesive dots formulated with brightening niacinamide and licorice extracts target hyperpigmentation using microneedles that help active ingredients penetrate into the skin.

$37 for 12, sephora.com

Peach & Lily Peach Slices Dark Spot Microdots

Formulated with vitamin C and niacinamide to brighten, hyaluronic acid to hydrate and cica—a popular ingredient in Korean beauty products—to soothe, these patches make quick work of hyperpigmentation, no matter your skin type.

$11 for 9, peachandlily.com

Zitsticka Hyperfade Microdart Blur Patches

Microdarts melt into the skin within two hours to quickly even out the discolouration left behind by zits after they heal.

$56 for 12, zitsticka.com

For wrinkles

Dr. Jart+ Focuspot Line & Wrinkle Micro Tip Patch

Packed with hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and peptides to plump, hydrate and improve skin’s elasticity, these patches instantly amp up your glow and plump up fine lines for a short-term fix that mimics the look of injectable dermal fillers.

$24 for 4, sephora.com

Neostrata Hyaluronic Acid Micro Infusion Patches

Hyaluronic acid delivers an intense boost of hydration to skin’s surface to plump it up and temporarily reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles.

$25 for 2, shoppersdrugmart.ca