The Best Face And Body Self-Tanners To Ace A Faux Glow

Self tanner can be a tricky (and a messy) business when it’s not applied correctly. But with the latest innovations like crystal clear formulas and foolproof applicators, getting an even, professional-looking faux glow is totally possible.

Whether you’re looking for a luxe, skincare-like formula or a drugstore steal that gives you a fresh-off-the-beach glow for a fraction of the price, we’ve rounded up the best self-tanners for your face and body.

Jergens Natural Glow Instant Sun, $13, amazon.ca

A quick-dry formula (it’s gone in 60 seconds) and easy-to-blend mousse texture make this self=tanner a cinch to apply, while the formula works with your natural skin tone to create a bespoke glow.

St. Tropez Gradual Tan Watermelon Infusion, $38, shoppersdrugmart.ca

This foolproof self-tanner gradually builds a natural, sun-kissed look and is infused with hyaluronic acid to hydrate your skin for up to 72 hours. Plus, it smells like summer in a bottle thanks to a divine watermelon scent.

Vita Liberata Invisi Foaming Tan Water, $49, vitaliberatacanada.com

Organic botanicals provide skin with a hydrating, anti-aging treatment while the clear, water-like formula means there’s no fear of it transferring onto your clothes. In other words, it’s the ideal formula for on-the-go application.

Rodial Brazilian Tan Airbrush, $48, shoppersdrugmart.ca

With its 360 degree spray bottle, this lightweight tanning mist ensures you cover every inch of your body with colour (even those hard-to reach spots) for an even, airbrushed finish.

Tarte Brazilliance PLUS+ Self-Tanner + Mitt, $48, sephora.ca

Paired with an application mitt, this skincare-infused self-tanner contains maracuja oil, squalane and sunflower seed oil to amp up hydration while leaving your limbs with a streak-free just-back-from-vacay glow.

This sunshine-in-a-bottle gives you the best of both worlds. Marula and black currant seed oils hydrate and nourish the skin while bronzing pigments leave you with a healthy, sun-kissed radiance. Add one pump to your fave serum, moisturizer or even your sunscreen for a hint of tint.

Guerlain Terracotta Sunless Heavenly Bronzing Mist, $64, guerlain.com

Spritz on one or two applications of this golden mist for either a subtle glow or a deeper, richer tan. The formula is packed with aloe vera and glycerine for an added boost of moisture.

L’Oréal Paris Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Towelettes, $18, londondrugs.com

Imparting a medium, natural tan, these quick-drying wipes contain gentle exfoliating properties and vitamin E so ensure the colour goes on streak-free and the towelette formula makes on-the-go applications a cinch.

Kora Organics Gradual Self-Tanning Lotion, $60, sephora.ca

Organic oils like rosehip and sea buckthorn gives this gradual self tanner a hydrating punch while its easy to apply formula and natural finish make it a must for tanning newbies and makes for a great tan refresher.

Kate Somerville Somerville 360 Tanning Towelettes, $60, sephora.ca

A golden glow appears on the skin two to four hours after swiping on one of these self-tanning towelettes. Tea tree extract and cucumber soothe and refresh the skin and each towel contains zero parabens or sulfates.

Glow All the Way in Tropical Tan, $9, walmart.ca

Boasting it’s infused with 24 carat gold (yes you read that right), this lightweight formula for face and body gives you the best of both worlds. It provides an instant hit of colour while gradually building a darker tan on your skin over time.

James Read Gradual Tan Coconut Water Tan Mist Body, $40, one2oneonline.com

This tanning mist checks all the boxes: it dries in minutes while still giving you a buildable beachy radiance. The formula also contains hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to keep skin smooth and ultra-soft.

Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Drops, $33, sephora.ca

These innovative drops make tanning while you travel a breeze. Leave behind your tanning mousse and mitt and just add anywhere from one to 12 drops of this clear self-tanner to your face cream or body lotion for a bespoke glow on the go.

Charlotte Tilbury Overnight Bronze & Glow Mask, $65, charlottetilbury.com

This innovative mask provides your skin with a subtle glow overnight. Oat kernel extract helps reduce redness, soothe and hydrate your skin while the natural tanning pigments impart a streak-free natural finish.

Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Gradual Glow Pad Self Tanner for Face, $49, sephora.ca

Fusing both self-tanning and skincare together, these face wipes are dripping in alpha and beta hydroxy acids to exfoliate your skin while leaving you with a natural-looking tan, sans mess.

Coola Sunless Tan Anti-Aging Serum, $75, well.ca

Argan oil, vitamin C and hyaluronic acid are just a few of the key ingredients in this self-tanning face serum. Apply on its own for a deeper hue or mix a few drops into your day cream for a more natural finish.

St. Tropez Self Tan Bronzing Water Gel, $54, shoppersdrugmart.ca

This formula transforms from gel to water on application and develops into a subtle tan in just three hours, plus the formula requires no rinsing—just apply and go.

Clarins Instant Smooth Golden Glow, $36, clarins.ca

This cream delivers a gradual natural-looking tan that intensifies with regular application. Not only does the formula leave your skin with a radiant finish but it also helps to hide imperfections like fine lines and large pores.

Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Or Multi-Purpose Dry Oil, $36, thebay.com

This cult body oil (and fave among French women) just got a makeover. It now contains Tsubaki and Argan oil to nourish the skin while imparting a foolproof finish for a subtle golden glow, making it perfect for first time self-tanners of all skin tones.

Avène Moisturizing Self-Tanner, $25, shoppersdrugmart.ca

Guaranteeing a gradual, natural-looking tan, this easy-to-use lotion is formulated for sensitive skin, has a gel-like texture that smooths on easily and absorbs quickly so your skin is left hydrated with no sticky residue.

Vichy Idéal Soleil Self Tanner, $26, vichy.ca

Whether your skin is dry, oily or somewhere in between, this moisturizing milk will give you an even glow. Safe for use on the face and body, it contains vitamin E to give your tan staying power and helps to hydrate skin for up to 12 hours.