Shopping local has never been more important and, with so many buzzy homegrown beauty brands to support, finding your favourite new lipstick or a serum that amps up your glow is easier than ever. From a gentle cleanser to a revamped cult concealer palette, meet the best new Canadian beauty products of the year.
Indeed Labs Hydraluron Cream Cleanser
The newest addition to Indeed Labs’ cult Hydraluron line, this creamy cleanser easily dissolves all traces of makeup, while a cocktail of hyaluronic acid and papaya enzymes gently hydrates and exfoliates to reveal a brighter complexion.
$20, indeedlabs.com
