Shopping local has never been more important and, with so many buzzy homegrown beauty brands to support, finding your favourite new lipstick or a serum that amps up your glow is easier than ever. From a gentle cleanser to a revamped cult concealer palette, meet the best new Canadian beauty products of the year.

Gallery Beauty List: Best Canadian Beauty Products 2021 Indeed Labs Hydraluron Cream Cleanser The newest addition to Indeed Labs’ cult Hydraluron line, this creamy cleanser easily dissolves all traces of makeup, while a cocktail of hyaluronic acid and papaya enzymes gently hydrates and exfoliates to reveal a brighter complexion. $20, indeedlabs.com