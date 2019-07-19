The Top Drugstore Beauty Tools To Streamline Your Makeup Routine

You can have all the latest and greatest makeup and skincare launches but without the beauty tools they won’t do much. From sponges that make blending your foundation a breeze to professional-quality makeup brushes, these gadgets deliver maximum results for less money. (Check out more of our picks for the best drugstore body products, hair products, drugstore bargains, skincare, sunscreens, makeup, and the best-ever drugstore beauty products.)
Real Techniques
Everyday Essentials Brush Set, $36, amazon.ca
“I love these brushes and I recommend them to everyone. They’re economical, easy to take care of and really deliver in terms of application.” —Sheri Stroh, makeup and hair artist