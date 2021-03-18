18 Dewy Foundations For A Radiant Glow

Glass skin—a K-beauty trend that’s all about achieving a clear, luminous complexion—is having a moment. And while a good exfoliator and a rich moisturizer can help give your skin a major boost, sporting a lit-from-within glow year-round comes down to one thing—a dewy foundation packed with moisture-boosting ingredients and light-reflecting properties. From a $14 pick that just hit the shelves to a cult-favourite loved by celebs, we’ve rounded up a few foundations that will help you fake a post-facial glow.

Gallery Dewy Foundations L’Oréal Paris Formulated especially for mature skin and enriched with hydrating serum and vitamin B3, this lightweight foundation doesn't settle into fine lines or dry patches. Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation, $20, shoppersdrugmart.ca