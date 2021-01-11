The 6 Beauty Trends You’ll See Everywhere In 2021

One of the many things that spending more time at home has taught us is that reconnecting with ourselves through our beauty rituals can be a balm on tough days. Like virtually every other industry on earth, the pandemic has influenced the beauty world in ways both big and small. Here, six beauty trends you’re about to see everywhere in 2021.
Trend #1: Press-On Nails
If you miss your local nail salon, you’re not alone. The good news: many of our favourites now offer press-on nails designed by their talented in-house teams. Hand-painted and reusable, they're the easiest—and fastest—way to get your nail game back on track.
Looking for a budget-friendly option? Drugstore press-on nails have come a long way in recent years, and you can now get a gorgeous manicure in a box that’ll last you up to a week. This is one trend we hope will stick around long after 2021.