The 6 Beauty Trends You’ll See Everywhere In 2021

Trend #1: Press-On Nails

If you miss your local nail salon, you’re not alone. The good news: many of our favourites now offer press-on nails designed by their talented in-house teams. Hand-painted and reusable, they're the easiest—and fastest—way to get your nail game back on track.

Looking for a budget-friendly option? Drugstore press-on nails have come a long way in recent years, and you can now get a gorgeous manicure in a box that’ll last you up to a week. This is one trend we hope will stick around long after 2021.