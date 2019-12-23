The 8 New Beauty Trends You’ll See Everywhere In 2020

Trend: Sustainable Packaging

It's no secret that the beauty industry's pretty jars of lotions and potions are taking their toll on the planet and that our empties most often end up buried in a landfill or floating in the ocean. Luxury haircare brand Kevin Murphy has already made the switch to sustainable packaging made 100% from Ocean Waste Plastic (which is exactly what it sounds like: plastic collected from oceans), and they project the switch will save 360 tons of plastic from the ocean each year. We can expect to see more beauty, skincare and haircare brands following suit this year.

There's also a movement towards products that are easier to package in sustainable ways and that can be refilled. New Canadian skincare line aN-hydra launched The Powder of Youth, a water-activated powder cleanser that is packaged in a tiny refillable glass bottle that provides enough product for three months.