The 8 New Beauty Trends You’ll See Everywhere In 2020

This year is shaping up to be a big one for the beauty industry. While 2019 finally saw some brands extending their shade ranges and striving for inclusivity (let’s hope this continues into 2020 and beyond, because there’s still a lot of work to be done), the theme of 2020 will be sustainable practices and products that are good for you and the planet. When it comes to the hottest looks of the year, there’s plenty of fun to be had, too. From bold neon hues and artsy nails to the buzziest new hair treatments, we’ve rounded up the beauty trends that are set to define the year ahead.
Trend: Sustainable Packaging
It's no secret that the beauty industry's pretty jars of lotions and potions are taking their toll on the planet and that our empties most often end up buried in a landfill or floating in the ocean. Luxury haircare brand Kevin Murphy has already made the switch to sustainable packaging made 100% from Ocean Waste Plastic (which is exactly what it sounds like: plastic collected from oceans), and they project the switch will save 360 tons of plastic from the ocean each year. We can expect to see more beauty, skincare and haircare brands following suit this year.
There's also a movement towards products that are easier to package in sustainable ways and that can be refilled. New Canadian skincare line aN-hydra launched The Powder of Youth, a water-activated powder cleanser that is packaged in a tiny refillable glass bottle that provides enough product for three months.