The 10 Best Beauty Advent Calendars Of 2018

1. Artdeco
What you get: Behind all 24 doors of this advent calendar you’ll find a special beauty treat from the German-based brand.
Advent Calendar, $89, shoppersdrugmart.ca
2. Charlotte Tilbury
What you get: 12 full size and mini beauty and skincare products including cult faves like Magic Cream and Wonderglow.
Charlotte’s Beauty Universe Beauty Advent Calendar, $250, charlottetilbury.com
3. Ciaté London
What you get: 20 mini nail polishes, one full-size polish, a mini treatment, a mini top coat and nail transfers to jazz up your holiday mani.
Mini Mani Month Nail Set, $70, sephora.com
4. Clarins
What you get: This advent calendar has a value of $260 and includes mini and full sized products.
24 Days Advent Calendar, $138, clarins.ca
5. Jo Malone
What you get: This advent calendar is a serious splurge, but it contains 24 drawers of luxe Jo Malone fragrances and candles and every year these calendars fly off the shelves as collector items.
Advent Calendar, $500, jomalone.ca
6. L’Occitane
What you get: With a value of $153.50, this colourful calendar contains 24 mini L’Occitane skincare and fragrance goodies.
Luxury Advent Calendar, $134, loccitane.ca
7. NYX Cosmetics
What you get: Including highlighters, blush and lip colours, this calendar hold 24 holiday-friendly makeup pieces.
Sugar Trip 24 Days Of Beauty Advent Calendar, $75, nyxcosmetics.ca
8. Sephora Collection
What you get: This $109 value calendar is packed with 12 signature Sephora Collection accessory items ranging from hair ties to makeup sponges, making it perfect for the makeup junkie in your life.
Wish Upon a Star Advent Calendar, $45, sephora.com
9. The Body Shop
What you get: With a value of $201, this 25-day calendar features full-size and mini products. Once you’ve opened all treats in the calendar, hold on to the empty boxes as it creates a picture puzzle.
25 Days of the Enchanted Deluxe Advent Calendar, $99, thebodyshop.com
10. Nars
What you get: This punk-inspired beauty advent calendar contains 24 mini, medium and full-size pieces of Nars makeup including faves like their Laguna Bronzing Powder and Audacious Lipsticks.
Uncensored Advent Calendar, $150, narscosmetics.com