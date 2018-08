Having a versatile pair of ankle boots is a key step in mastering stylish fall dressing. You can dress them up, wear them to the office or keep ’em casual by pairing them with your fave denim and a slouchy tee. The possibilities are endless, making this style a top investment for the season ahead.

From slip-on chelsea boots to trendy sock boot styles — and options at every price in between — here are the best of the season.